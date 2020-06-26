All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8014 W Lumbee Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8014 W Lumbee Street
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:14 AM

8014 W Lumbee Street

8014 West Lumbee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8014 West Lumbee Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home Located in Phoenix Arizona
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,685 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associ

(RLNE4980500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8014 W Lumbee Street have any available units?
8014 W Lumbee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8014 W Lumbee Street have?
Some of 8014 W Lumbee Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8014 W Lumbee Street currently offering any rent specials?
8014 W Lumbee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8014 W Lumbee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8014 W Lumbee Street is pet friendly.
Does 8014 W Lumbee Street offer parking?
Yes, 8014 W Lumbee Street offers parking.
Does 8014 W Lumbee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8014 W Lumbee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8014 W Lumbee Street have a pool?
Yes, 8014 W Lumbee Street has a pool.
Does 8014 W Lumbee Street have accessible units?
No, 8014 W Lumbee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8014 W Lumbee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8014 W Lumbee Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College