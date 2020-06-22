801 E PUGET Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brick, garden-style unit with huge private patio & completely renovated in 2018 and finished with premium touches including all new plumbing from the street & interiors, new roof, new HVAC, new energy efficient dual pane windows, new front doors plus security doors, new stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets, quartz counter tops, wood-look tile floors, bathtubs, tile surround, ceiling fans, lighting interior & exterior, plumbing fixtures & more! Coin operated washer and dryer on the property *Renters insurance required* Pets with Owner Approval. Security deposit $1025, Pet Fee $150 per pet. One Time $250 admin fee 3.8% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 & over. Tenant Verifies Utilities