801 E PUGET Avenue
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:25 AM

801 E PUGET Avenue

801 East Puget Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

801 East Puget Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brick, garden-style unit with huge private patio & completely renovated in 2018 and finished with premium touches including all new plumbing from the street & interiors, new roof, new HVAC, new energy efficient dual pane windows, new front doors plus security doors, new stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets, quartz counter tops, wood-look tile floors, bathtubs, tile surround, ceiling fans, lighting interior & exterior, plumbing fixtures & more! Coin operated washer and dryer on the property *Renters insurance required* Pets with Owner Approval. Security deposit $1025, Pet Fee $150 per pet. One Time $250 admin fee 3.8% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 & over. Tenant Verifies Utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 150
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 E PUGET Avenue have any available units?
801 E PUGET Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 E PUGET Avenue have?
Some of 801 E PUGET Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 E PUGET Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
801 E PUGET Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 E PUGET Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 E PUGET Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 801 E PUGET Avenue offer parking?
No, 801 E PUGET Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 801 E PUGET Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 E PUGET Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 E PUGET Avenue have a pool?
No, 801 E PUGET Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 801 E PUGET Avenue have accessible units?
No, 801 E PUGET Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 801 E PUGET Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 E PUGET Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
