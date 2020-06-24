8007 N 7TH Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets pool fireplace bbq/grill oven

Center Corridor 5 bed/3 1/2 bath entirely remodeled home. Walk through open floorplan is great for hosting and entertaining. To the left you have 4 bedrooms with the largest master you'll see this year. Three oversized bedrooms. Master bath has double sinks, self closing quiet cabinets throughout, standalone tub, natural lighting and bench. The opposite side of the home you'll find a large Mother-in-law suite with walk in closet. The kitchen has double ovens, island gas grill, lovely counter tops and walk in pantry. You'll love all the updates and touch ups. A beautiful backyard with diving pool just in time for the heat. Take a look today! Renters insurance required. All information to be verified by tenant/buyer.