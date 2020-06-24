All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8007 N 7TH Avenue

8007 North 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8007 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Center Corridor 5 bed/3 1/2 bath entirely remodeled home. Walk through open floorplan is great for hosting and entertaining. To the left you have 4 bedrooms with the largest master you'll see this year. Three oversized bedrooms. Master bath has double sinks, self closing quiet cabinets throughout, standalone tub, natural lighting and bench. The opposite side of the home you'll find a large Mother-in-law suite with walk in closet. The kitchen has double ovens, island gas grill, lovely counter tops and walk in pantry. You'll love all the updates and touch ups. A beautiful backyard with diving pool just in time for the heat. Take a look today! Renters insurance required. All information to be verified by tenant/buyer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8007 N 7TH Avenue have any available units?
8007 N 7TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8007 N 7TH Avenue have?
Some of 8007 N 7TH Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8007 N 7TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8007 N 7TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8007 N 7TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8007 N 7TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8007 N 7TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 8007 N 7TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8007 N 7TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8007 N 7TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8007 N 7TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8007 N 7TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 8007 N 7TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8007 N 7TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8007 N 7TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8007 N 7TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
