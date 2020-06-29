Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8001 N 17TH Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:23 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8001 N 17TH Drive
8001 North 17th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8001 North 17th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
beautiful home recently remodeled
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8001 N 17TH Drive have any available units?
8001 N 17TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8001 N 17TH Drive have?
Some of 8001 N 17TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8001 N 17TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8001 N 17TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8001 N 17TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8001 N 17TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 8001 N 17TH Drive offer parking?
No, 8001 N 17TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8001 N 17TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8001 N 17TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8001 N 17TH Drive have a pool?
No, 8001 N 17TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8001 N 17TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 8001 N 17TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8001 N 17TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8001 N 17TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
