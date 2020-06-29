All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:23 PM

8001 N 17TH Drive

8001 North 17th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8001 North 17th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
beautiful home recently remodeled

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8001 N 17TH Drive have any available units?
8001 N 17TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8001 N 17TH Drive have?
Some of 8001 N 17TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8001 N 17TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8001 N 17TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8001 N 17TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8001 N 17TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8001 N 17TH Drive offer parking?
No, 8001 N 17TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8001 N 17TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8001 N 17TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8001 N 17TH Drive have a pool?
No, 8001 N 17TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8001 N 17TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 8001 N 17TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8001 N 17TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8001 N 17TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
