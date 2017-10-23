All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8 BILTMORE Estate.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8 BILTMORE Estate
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM

8 BILTMORE Estate

8 Biltmore Estates North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8 Biltmore Estates North, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Absolutely stunning furnished luxury condo at the Arizona Biltmore. Large open floor plan featuring 2 bedrooms + an office with multiple upgrades throughout the unit. Versailles laid tile throughout every room, granite countertops, stainless Wolf/Subzero appliances, and views of Squaw Peak. 2 underground parking spaces included. Additional amenities include guard service, clubhouse, gym, and pool. Located next door to the Biltmore Hotel/Resort and Golf Course. Utilities, Cable and Internet included in high season pricing.Available February 1st, 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 BILTMORE Estate have any available units?
8 BILTMORE Estate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 BILTMORE Estate have?
Some of 8 BILTMORE Estate's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 BILTMORE Estate currently offering any rent specials?
8 BILTMORE Estate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 BILTMORE Estate pet-friendly?
No, 8 BILTMORE Estate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8 BILTMORE Estate offer parking?
Yes, 8 BILTMORE Estate offers parking.
Does 8 BILTMORE Estate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 BILTMORE Estate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 BILTMORE Estate have a pool?
Yes, 8 BILTMORE Estate has a pool.
Does 8 BILTMORE Estate have accessible units?
No, 8 BILTMORE Estate does not have accessible units.
Does 8 BILTMORE Estate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 BILTMORE Estate has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College