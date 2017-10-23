8 BILTMORE Estate

Amenities

Absolutely stunning furnished luxury condo at the Arizona Biltmore. Large open floor plan featuring 2 bedrooms + an office with multiple upgrades throughout the unit. Versailles laid tile throughout every room, granite countertops, stainless Wolf/Subzero appliances, and views of Squaw Peak. 2 underground parking spaces included. Additional amenities include guard service, clubhouse, gym, and pool. Located next door to the Biltmore Hotel/Resort and Golf Course. Utilities, Cable and Internet included in high season pricing.Available February 1st, 2018.