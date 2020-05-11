All apartments in Phoenix
7956 West Pierson Street

7956 West Pierson Street · No Longer Available
Location

7956 West Pierson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Maryvale location at 83rd Avenue and Camelback! Close to Cristown Mall, restaurants, hospitals, and bus route. This home is tile throughout on a large lot with large back yard. huge covered patio, and 2 car garage. The home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, and kitchen. Interior and exterior were just painted and brand new landscaping in the front yard. No Section 8. Pets OK--no aggressive breeds. $45 per month pet rent. House is ready for immediate move in!

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $1149 refundable security deposit. Refundable pet deposit $300. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7956 West Pierson Street have any available units?
7956 West Pierson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7956 West Pierson Street currently offering any rent specials?
7956 West Pierson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7956 West Pierson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7956 West Pierson Street is pet friendly.
Does 7956 West Pierson Street offer parking?
Yes, 7956 West Pierson Street offers parking.
Does 7956 West Pierson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7956 West Pierson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7956 West Pierson Street have a pool?
No, 7956 West Pierson Street does not have a pool.
Does 7956 West Pierson Street have accessible units?
No, 7956 West Pierson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7956 West Pierson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7956 West Pierson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7956 West Pierson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7956 West Pierson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
