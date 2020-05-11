7956 West Pierson Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Maryvale location at 83rd Avenue and Camelback! Close to Cristown Mall, restaurants, hospitals, and bus route. This home is tile throughout on a large lot with large back yard. huge covered patio, and 2 car garage. The home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, and kitchen. Interior and exterior were just painted and brand new landscaping in the front yard. No Section 8. Pets OK--no aggressive breeds. $45 per month pet rent. House is ready for immediate move in!



$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $1149 refundable security deposit. Refundable pet deposit $300. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.