Phoenix, AZ
7937 W Hazelwood St
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:43 AM
7937 W Hazelwood St
7937 West Hazelwood Street
No Longer Available
Location
7937 West Hazelwood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
3 bedroom & 1 bath conveniently located close to Loop 101. Fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7937 W Hazelwood St have any available units?
7937 W Hazelwood St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7937 W Hazelwood St have?
Some of 7937 W Hazelwood St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport.
Amenities section
.
Is 7937 W Hazelwood St currently offering any rent specials?
7937 W Hazelwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7937 W Hazelwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7937 W Hazelwood St is pet friendly.
Does 7937 W Hazelwood St offer parking?
Yes, 7937 W Hazelwood St offers parking.
Does 7937 W Hazelwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7937 W Hazelwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7937 W Hazelwood St have a pool?
No, 7937 W Hazelwood St does not have a pool.
Does 7937 W Hazelwood St have accessible units?
No, 7937 W Hazelwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 7937 W Hazelwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7937 W Hazelwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
