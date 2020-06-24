All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7935 W Atlantis Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7935 W Atlantis Way
Last updated June 3 2019 at 6:06 PM

7935 W Atlantis Way

7935 West Atlantis Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7935 West Atlantis Way, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Tuscano

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
alarm system
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
alarm system
Assisted Living Home for 10 residents for lease! Gorgeous single level brand new home, 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths, ceramic tile flooring throughout the house, fire sprinklers and fire alarm system, granite countertops, walk in pantry, hardwood kitchen cabinets with 36'' uppers, recessed lighting, dual-pane, low-e windows with vinyl frames in tan with screens, R-38 ceiling insulation,R-13 wall insulation, radiant roof barrier, deluxe master bath with shower, executive-height vanities and double sinks. Bathrooms were built with walk-in showers and/ or wheelchair access, large backyard with RV gate and much more. .All appliances included. Home is nearby Tuscano Towne Center, dining and shopping. Easy access to I-10

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7935 W Atlantis Way have any available units?
7935 W Atlantis Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7935 W Atlantis Way have?
Some of 7935 W Atlantis Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7935 W Atlantis Way currently offering any rent specials?
7935 W Atlantis Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7935 W Atlantis Way pet-friendly?
No, 7935 W Atlantis Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7935 W Atlantis Way offer parking?
No, 7935 W Atlantis Way does not offer parking.
Does 7935 W Atlantis Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7935 W Atlantis Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7935 W Atlantis Way have a pool?
No, 7935 W Atlantis Way does not have a pool.
Does 7935 W Atlantis Way have accessible units?
Yes, 7935 W Atlantis Way has accessible units.
Does 7935 W Atlantis Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7935 W Atlantis Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College