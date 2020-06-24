7935 W Atlantis Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace alarm system microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible alarm system

Assisted Living Home for 10 residents for lease! Gorgeous single level brand new home, 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths, ceramic tile flooring throughout the house, fire sprinklers and fire alarm system, granite countertops, walk in pantry, hardwood kitchen cabinets with 36'' uppers, recessed lighting, dual-pane, low-e windows with vinyl frames in tan with screens, R-38 ceiling insulation,R-13 wall insulation, radiant roof barrier, deluxe master bath with shower, executive-height vanities and double sinks. Bathrooms were built with walk-in showers and/ or wheelchair access, large backyard with RV gate and much more. .All appliances included. Home is nearby Tuscano Towne Center, dining and shopping. Easy access to I-10