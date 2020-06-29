All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7921 W Globe Avenue
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

7921 W Globe Avenue

7921 West Globe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7921 West Globe Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Tuscano

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
playground
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
Spacious 4 bedroom home close to common playground area. Home is all on one level and features an eat in kitchen area. Covered patio, desert landscape front and back yards. New Paint, new Carpet, Must see priced to Rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7921 W Globe Avenue have any available units?
7921 W Globe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7921 W Globe Avenue have?
Some of 7921 W Globe Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7921 W Globe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7921 W Globe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7921 W Globe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7921 W Globe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7921 W Globe Avenue offer parking?
No, 7921 W Globe Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7921 W Globe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7921 W Globe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7921 W Globe Avenue have a pool?
No, 7921 W Globe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7921 W Globe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7921 W Globe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7921 W Globe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7921 W Globe Avenue has units with dishwashers.

