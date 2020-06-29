7921 W Globe Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher playground fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities playground

Spacious 4 bedroom home close to common playground area. Home is all on one level and features an eat in kitchen area. Covered patio, desert landscape front and back yards. New Paint, new Carpet, Must see priced to Rent!