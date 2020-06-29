Spacious 4 bedroom home close to common playground area. Home is all on one level and features an eat in kitchen area. Covered patio, desert landscape front and back yards. New Paint, new Carpet, Must see priced to Rent!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7921 W Globe Avenue have any available units?
7921 W Globe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7921 W Globe Avenue have?
Some of 7921 W Globe Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7921 W Globe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7921 W Globe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.