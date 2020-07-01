All apartments in Phoenix
7917 South 52nd Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:55 PM

7917 South 52nd Drive

7917 South 52nd Drive · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Location

7917 South 52nd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Estrella Mountain Village

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7917 South 52nd Drive have any available units?
7917 South 52nd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7917 South 52nd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7917 South 52nd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7917 South 52nd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7917 South 52nd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7917 South 52nd Drive offer parking?
No, 7917 South 52nd Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7917 South 52nd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7917 South 52nd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7917 South 52nd Drive have a pool?
No, 7917 South 52nd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7917 South 52nd Drive have accessible units?
No, 7917 South 52nd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7917 South 52nd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7917 South 52nd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7917 South 52nd Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7917 South 52nd Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

