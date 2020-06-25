All apartments in Phoenix
7833 W. Coolidge Street
7833 W. Coolidge Street

7833 West Coolidge Street · No Longer Available
Location

7833 West Coolidge Street, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
1774 Sq Ft - 3 Bd 2 Ba - Private Fenced POOL !! (Weekly Maintenance Included) - 2 Story - Kitchen Eating Area - Dining Area - Fresh Paint - Corner Lot - Double Garage - Mature Landscaping Includes Trees - Vaulted Ceilings - Pet Friendly (on approval) Renters Insurance Recommemded

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7833 W. Coolidge Street have any available units?
7833 W. Coolidge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7833 W. Coolidge Street have?
Some of 7833 W. Coolidge Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7833 W. Coolidge Street currently offering any rent specials?
7833 W. Coolidge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7833 W. Coolidge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7833 W. Coolidge Street is pet friendly.
Does 7833 W. Coolidge Street offer parking?
Yes, 7833 W. Coolidge Street offers parking.
Does 7833 W. Coolidge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7833 W. Coolidge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7833 W. Coolidge Street have a pool?
Yes, 7833 W. Coolidge Street has a pool.
Does 7833 W. Coolidge Street have accessible units?
No, 7833 W. Coolidge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7833 W. Coolidge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7833 W. Coolidge Street has units with dishwashers.
