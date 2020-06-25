1774 Sq Ft - 3 Bd 2 Ba - Private Fenced POOL !! (Weekly Maintenance Included) - 2 Story - Kitchen Eating Area - Dining Area - Fresh Paint - Corner Lot - Double Garage - Mature Landscaping Includes Trees - Vaulted Ceilings - Pet Friendly (on approval) Renters Insurance Recommemded
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7833 W. Coolidge Street have any available units?
7833 W. Coolidge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7833 W. Coolidge Street have?
Some of 7833 W. Coolidge Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7833 W. Coolidge Street currently offering any rent specials?
7833 W. Coolidge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7833 W. Coolidge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7833 W. Coolidge Street is pet friendly.
Does 7833 W. Coolidge Street offer parking?
Yes, 7833 W. Coolidge Street offers parking.
Does 7833 W. Coolidge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7833 W. Coolidge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7833 W. Coolidge Street have a pool?
Yes, 7833 W. Coolidge Street has a pool.
Does 7833 W. Coolidge Street have accessible units?
No, 7833 W. Coolidge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7833 W. Coolidge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7833 W. Coolidge Street has units with dishwashers.