Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:06 PM
7806 S 64TH Lane
7806 South 64th Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
7806 South 64th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Ready for move in! 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath. Close to the community pool and playground. Washer, dryer and refrig included but not warrantied
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7806 S 64TH Lane have any available units?
7806 S 64TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7806 S 64TH Lane have?
Some of 7806 S 64TH Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7806 S 64TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7806 S 64TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7806 S 64TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7806 S 64TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 7806 S 64TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7806 S 64TH Lane offers parking.
Does 7806 S 64TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7806 S 64TH Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7806 S 64TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7806 S 64TH Lane has a pool.
Does 7806 S 64TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 7806 S 64TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7806 S 64TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7806 S 64TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
