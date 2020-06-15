7743 N. 23rd Ave

Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom Unit with laundry room. Central Location. 3 blocks away from major freeways (I-17 & 51), Major shopping centers, starbucks, LA FITNES, Public Transportation, schools, Grand Canyon University. Friendly atmosphere, with nice front yard ideal for BBQ's.

Unit is approximately 900SqFt, featuring 2 bedrooms, 1bath, Laundry Room, AC, Combination of Carpet and tile, lots of storage room inside, exterior private storage as well (included on rent), Nice back patio and front yard with nice vegetation suitable for BBQ's, friendly atmosphere. Property is situated in a very central area walking distance (3 blocks) to Shopping Center ( Starbucks, Albertson's,Wallgreens, LA Fitness, Mcdonalds, etc..) , Schools, banks, bus tops & Public transportation, Freeway I-17 and Freeway 51.