Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

7743 N. 23rd Ave

7743 N 23rd Ave · (602) 471-6170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7743 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Vista Income Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Spacious 2 bedroom Unit with laundry room. Central Location. 3 blocks away from major freeways (I-17 & 51), Major shopping centers, starbucks, LA FITNES, Public Transportation, schools, Grand Canyon University. Friendly atmosphere, with nice front yard ideal for BBQ's.
Unit is approximately 900SqFt, featuring 2 bedrooms, 1bath, Laundry Room, AC, Combination of Carpet and tile, lots of storage room inside, exterior private storage as well (included on rent), Nice back patio and front yard with nice vegetation suitable for BBQ's, friendly atmosphere. Property is situated in a very central area walking distance (3 blocks) to Shopping Center ( Starbucks, Albertson's,Wallgreens, LA Fitness, Mcdonalds, etc..) , Schools, banks, bus tops & Public transportation, Freeway I-17 and Freeway 51.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7743 N. 23rd Ave have any available units?
7743 N. 23rd Ave has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7743 N. 23rd Ave have?
Some of 7743 N. 23rd Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7743 N. 23rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7743 N. 23rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7743 N. 23rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7743 N. 23rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7743 N. 23rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7743 N. 23rd Ave does offer parking.
Does 7743 N. 23rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7743 N. 23rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7743 N. 23rd Ave have a pool?
No, 7743 N. 23rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7743 N. 23rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 7743 N. 23rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7743 N. 23rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7743 N. 23rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
