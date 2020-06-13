All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7736 West Flower Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7736 West Flower Street
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:06 AM

7736 West Flower Street

7736 West Flower Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7736 West Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Laurelwood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upgraded with a great room floor plan. Eat in kitchen with smooth top stove, built-in microwave, & breakfast bar. Upgraded carpet throughout, vaulted ceilings & ceiling fans. Walking distance to shopping centers, movies, & restaurants. Close to elementary school, I-10,, & more!

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent,
$45 application fee per adult,
$300 pet fee Refundable (some breed restrictions, no Large Dogs),
$30 Monthly Pet Rent (If Applicable)
$300 Cleaning Fee Refundable
$250 One time Management Fee,
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated.),
City Taxes between 1.8% to 2.5 Depending on the city. (May Apply)
$10 Renters Insurance
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7736 West Flower Street have any available units?
7736 West Flower Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7736 West Flower Street have?
Some of 7736 West Flower Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7736 West Flower Street currently offering any rent specials?
7736 West Flower Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7736 West Flower Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7736 West Flower Street is pet friendly.
Does 7736 West Flower Street offer parking?
No, 7736 West Flower Street does not offer parking.
Does 7736 West Flower Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7736 West Flower Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7736 West Flower Street have a pool?
No, 7736 West Flower Street does not have a pool.
Does 7736 West Flower Street have accessible units?
No, 7736 West Flower Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7736 West Flower Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7736 West Flower Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College