Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7724 S 64th LN
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

7724 S 64th LN

7724 South 64th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7724 South 64th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
- Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 1275sf KB home in a quiet well kept community that has a large pool and playground area available only to residents. The house was upgraded by the new owner and has an open floor plan with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, 20 inch travertine tile throughout the house for those of you allergic to carpet. This is a GREEN house with energy efficient features that keep your utility costs low. There is a small fenced in back yard with a covered patio for your enjoyment. New schools for the kids and lots of shopping are close by.
Move in ready. Great two story home, one of the few three bedroom three bath houses in the neighborhood. Property is clean, shows great. Perfect location, less than a mile to the new 202.

(RLNE5321231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7724 S 64th LN have any available units?
7724 S 64th LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7724 S 64th LN have?
Some of 7724 S 64th LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7724 S 64th LN currently offering any rent specials?
7724 S 64th LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7724 S 64th LN pet-friendly?
No, 7724 S 64th LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7724 S 64th LN offer parking?
No, 7724 S 64th LN does not offer parking.
Does 7724 S 64th LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7724 S 64th LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7724 S 64th LN have a pool?
Yes, 7724 S 64th LN has a pool.
Does 7724 S 64th LN have accessible units?
No, 7724 S 64th LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7724 S 64th LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 7724 S 64th LN does not have units with dishwashers.
