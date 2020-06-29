Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7723 S 48th Ln
7723 S 48th Ln
7723 South 48th Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
7723 South 48th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Villages of Laveen Ranch
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great 3 bedroom 2 full bath floor plan. Neutral paint and recently installed flooring. Huge backyard! Villages of Laveen Ranch subdivision.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7723 S 48th Ln have any available units?
7723 S 48th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 7723 S 48th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7723 S 48th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7723 S 48th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7723 S 48th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 7723 S 48th Ln offer parking?
No, 7723 S 48th Ln does not offer parking.
Does 7723 S 48th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7723 S 48th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7723 S 48th Ln have a pool?
No, 7723 S 48th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7723 S 48th Ln have accessible units?
No, 7723 S 48th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7723 S 48th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7723 S 48th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7723 S 48th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7723 S 48th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
