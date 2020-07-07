All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 11 2020

7715 North 23rd Avenue

7715 North 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7715 North 23rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Vista Income Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! The master bedroom has a private bathroom with a walk in shower! Fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7715 North 23rd Avenue have any available units?
7715 North 23rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7715 North 23rd Avenue have?
Some of 7715 North 23rd Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7715 North 23rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7715 North 23rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7715 North 23rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7715 North 23rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7715 North 23rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7715 North 23rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 7715 North 23rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7715 North 23rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7715 North 23rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 7715 North 23rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7715 North 23rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7715 North 23rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7715 North 23rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7715 North 23rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

