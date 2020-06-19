Rent Calculator
Phoenix, AZ
77 W. Coolidge St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
77 W. Coolidge St
77 West Coolidge Street
No Longer Available
Location
77 West Coolidge Street, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Pierson Place
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
* Pricing and availability are subject to change.
** SQFT listed is an approximate value for each unit.
Amenities:
Fitness Center
WiFi Hotspot in Clubhouse / Pool Area
Pool
Sundeck
Gated Community
Near Public Transportation
BBQ Area
24 hr. on site laundry centers
Package Receiving
COX
CenturyLink
SRP
Direct TV*
24 Hour Emergency Maintenance
Professionally Managed by MEB Management Services
Air conditioning
Separate Dining Area
Cable/Satallite
Ceiling Fan
Large Closets
Window Coverings
Balconies/Patios
Dishwasher Garbage Disposal
Microwave in Select Units
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 77 W. Coolidge St have any available units?
77 W. Coolidge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 77 W. Coolidge St have?
Some of 77 W. Coolidge St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 77 W. Coolidge St currently offering any rent specials?
77 W. Coolidge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 W. Coolidge St pet-friendly?
No, 77 W. Coolidge St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 77 W. Coolidge St offer parking?
Yes, 77 W. Coolidge St offers parking.
Does 77 W. Coolidge St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 W. Coolidge St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 W. Coolidge St have a pool?
Yes, 77 W. Coolidge St has a pool.
Does 77 W. Coolidge St have accessible units?
No, 77 W. Coolidge St does not have accessible units.
Does 77 W. Coolidge St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 W. Coolidge St has units with dishwashers.
