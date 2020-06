7634 W Globe Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

THIS CHARMING NEW BUILT ONE STORY 1,714 S/F HOUSE AT THE HEART OF FANTASTIC SEASON TOSCANO COMMUNITY, LOCATION MINUTES FROM THE NEW 202 LOOP INTERCHANGE, MAJOR SHOPPING, SCHOOLS AND RECREATIONS; FEATURE 4 BEDROOMS 2 BATH OPEN SPACE FLOOR PLAN; LARGE MASTER BEDROOM, MASTER BATH WITH FULL WALK-IN SHOWER AND WALK IN CLOSET; SPLIT 3 BEDROOMS AND BATH; KITCHEN/DINNING/LIVING ROOM AND SPLIT BEDROOMS; LARGE KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETRY WITH AN ISLAND: All NEW APPLIANCES INCLUDED; DINNING AREA IN GREAT LIVING ROOM LEADING THROUGH A 10 FEET X 8 FEET SLIDING DOORS TO COVERED PATIO; AND LARGE LOW MAINTENANCE BACK YARD; LAUNDRY ROOM AND 2 CAR GARAGE; HOME IS MOVE IN READY. SHOWINGS FOR NEW POTENTIAL TENANTS ARE BY DIRECT APPOINTMENTS.