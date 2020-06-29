All apartments in Phoenix
7631 West Sells Drive
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:07 AM

7631 West Sells Drive

7631 West Sells Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7631 West Sells Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Check-out my 3-D Tour** https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=eHQjcZypojY **

GREAT HOME IN WEST PHOENIX. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX STADIUM, CRICKET PAVILLION & FREEWAYS. Located Near 75th Ave and Indian School Rd! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, new carpet, and paint.

For showing information please call 480-568-2666. Contact Angie Oliverson: email angie@brewerstrattonpm.com or text 480-798-3198 with questions regarding the application process. To see all my available properties please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7631 West Sells Drive have any available units?
7631 West Sells Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7631 West Sells Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7631 West Sells Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7631 West Sells Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7631 West Sells Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7631 West Sells Drive offer parking?
No, 7631 West Sells Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7631 West Sells Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7631 West Sells Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7631 West Sells Drive have a pool?
No, 7631 West Sells Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7631 West Sells Drive have accessible units?
No, 7631 West Sells Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7631 West Sells Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7631 West Sells Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7631 West Sells Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7631 West Sells Drive has units with air conditioning.

