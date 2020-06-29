7631 West Sells Drive

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Check-out my 3-D Tour** https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=eHQjcZypojY **



GREAT HOME IN WEST PHOENIX. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX STADIUM, CRICKET PAVILLION & FREEWAYS. Located Near 75th Ave and Indian School Rd! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, new carpet, and paint.



For showing information please call 480-568-2666. Contact Angie Oliverson: email angie@brewerstrattonpm.com or text 480-798-3198 with questions regarding the application process. To see all my available properties please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.