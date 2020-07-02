All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019

7629 West Flower Street

7629 West Flower Street · No Longer Available
Location

7629 West Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Laurelwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,1513 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors throughout, kitchen with black appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7629 West Flower Street have any available units?
7629 West Flower Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7629 West Flower Street currently offering any rent specials?
7629 West Flower Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7629 West Flower Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7629 West Flower Street is pet friendly.
Does 7629 West Flower Street offer parking?
No, 7629 West Flower Street does not offer parking.
Does 7629 West Flower Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7629 West Flower Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7629 West Flower Street have a pool?
No, 7629 West Flower Street does not have a pool.
Does 7629 West Flower Street have accessible units?
No, 7629 West Flower Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7629 West Flower Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7629 West Flower Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7629 West Flower Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7629 West Flower Street does not have units with air conditioning.

