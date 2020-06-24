Rent Calculator
7628 N 37TH AVE
7628 N 37TH AVE
7628 North 37th Avenue
Location
7628 North 37th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Healy's Dutchtown
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7628 N 37TH AVE have any available units?
7628 N 37TH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 7628 N 37TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7628 N 37TH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7628 N 37TH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7628 N 37TH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 7628 N 37TH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 7628 N 37TH AVE offers parking.
Does 7628 N 37TH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7628 N 37TH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7628 N 37TH AVE have a pool?
Yes, 7628 N 37TH AVE has a pool.
Does 7628 N 37TH AVE have accessible units?
No, 7628 N 37TH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7628 N 37TH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7628 N 37TH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7628 N 37TH AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7628 N 37TH AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
