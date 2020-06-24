All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7628 N 37TH AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7628 N 37TH AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7628 N 37TH AVE

7628 North 37th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7628 North 37th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Healy's Dutchtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
garage
-

(RLNE4620719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7628 N 37TH AVE have any available units?
7628 N 37TH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7628 N 37TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7628 N 37TH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7628 N 37TH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7628 N 37TH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7628 N 37TH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 7628 N 37TH AVE offers parking.
Does 7628 N 37TH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7628 N 37TH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7628 N 37TH AVE have a pool?
Yes, 7628 N 37TH AVE has a pool.
Does 7628 N 37TH AVE have accessible units?
No, 7628 N 37TH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7628 N 37TH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7628 N 37TH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7628 N 37TH AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7628 N 37TH AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College