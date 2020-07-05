7613 South 68th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85339 Laveen Meadows
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Recently beautiful and spacious renovated home beneath the mountains. Walk in to your spacious house with five bedrooms. A self contained guest room with full bathroom. A jack and jill bathroom. Close to the newly opened south mountain freeway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7613 S 68TH Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
What amenities does 7613 S 68TH Drive have?
Some of 7613 S 68TH Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7613 S 68TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7613 S 68TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.