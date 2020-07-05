All apartments in Phoenix
7613 S 68TH Drive

7613 South 68th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7613 South 68th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Meadows

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently beautiful and spacious renovated home beneath the mountains. Walk in to your spacious house with five bedrooms. A self contained guest room with full bathroom. A jack and jill bathroom. Close to the newly opened south mountain freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7613 S 68TH Drive have any available units?
7613 S 68TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7613 S 68TH Drive have?
Some of 7613 S 68TH Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7613 S 68TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7613 S 68TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7613 S 68TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7613 S 68TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7613 S 68TH Drive offer parking?
No, 7613 S 68TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7613 S 68TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7613 S 68TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7613 S 68TH Drive have a pool?
No, 7613 S 68TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7613 S 68TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 7613 S 68TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7613 S 68TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7613 S 68TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

