7532 West Osborn Road

Amenities

patio / balcony ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities

Great 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home for rent at 75th Ave and Camelback in Maryvale. Tile flooring throughout home, ceiling fans, and spacious floor plan. Kitchen features a plethora of all white cabinets and all white appliances. Bedrooms area all generous in size with ample closet space. Full size bathroom features BEAUTIFUL back splash in shower. Neutral color palette, home feels very bright and clean! Fresh exterior paint. Covered patio out back and NO HOA! No pets. No section 8. Ready for Immediate Move In!



$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $1099 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



https://secure.rently.com/properties/355102

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.