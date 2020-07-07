7532 North 21st Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This fantastic 2BR 1BA Phoenix duplex unit sits just minutes from community parks, shopping and more!



Inside you'll find fresh two-tone paint, tile throughout, blinds and ceiling fans to help keep cool. Bright open living with large eat in kitchen. Both bedrooms are spacious and the bathroom offers new vanity! APPLY TODAY!



Non-refundable Pet Fee: $400

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.