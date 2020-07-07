All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7532 North 21st Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7532 North 21st Avenue
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:34 PM

7532 North 21st Avenue

7532 North 21st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Vista Income Estates
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7532 North 21st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Vista Income Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This fantastic 2BR 1BA Phoenix duplex unit sits just minutes from community parks, shopping and more!

Inside you'll find fresh two-tone paint, tile throughout, blinds and ceiling fans to help keep cool. Bright open living with large eat in kitchen. Both bedrooms are spacious and the bathroom offers new vanity! APPLY TODAY!

Non-refundable Pet Fee: $400
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7532 North 21st Avenue have any available units?
7532 North 21st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7532 North 21st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7532 North 21st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7532 North 21st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7532 North 21st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7532 North 21st Avenue offer parking?
No, 7532 North 21st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7532 North 21st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7532 North 21st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7532 North 21st Avenue have a pool?
No, 7532 North 21st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7532 North 21st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7532 North 21st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7532 North 21st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7532 North 21st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7532 North 21st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7532 North 21st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College