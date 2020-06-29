All apartments in Phoenix
7529 N 8TH Avenue
7529 N 8TH Avenue

7529 North 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7529 North 8th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Single family home located in N.Central Phx. 3 bedrooms/3 baths+den. One being potential guest suite. Living room/Family rms. Parquet wood floors t/o. All appliances included. 2 car garage. Multiple citrus trees. Irrigated lot. Tons of custom built-ins. Large interior laundry. Rent includes landscape and irrigation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7529 N 8TH Avenue have any available units?
7529 N 8TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7529 N 8TH Avenue have?
Some of 7529 N 8TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7529 N 8TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7529 N 8TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7529 N 8TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7529 N 8TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7529 N 8TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7529 N 8TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 7529 N 8TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7529 N 8TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7529 N 8TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 7529 N 8TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7529 N 8TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7529 N 8TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7529 N 8TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7529 N 8TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
