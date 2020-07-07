All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7518 West Weldon Avenue

7518 West Weldon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7518 West Weldon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home for rent at 75th Ave and Camelback in Maryvale. Tile flooring throughout home, ceiling fans, and spacious floor plan. Kitchen features a plethora of all white cabinets and all white appliances. Bedrooms area all generous in size with ample closet space. Full size bathroom features BEAUTIFUL back splash in shower. Neutral color palette, home feels very bright and clean! Covered patio out back and NO HOA! No pets. No section 8. Ready for Immediate Move In!

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $500 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7518 West Weldon Avenue have any available units?
7518 West Weldon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7518 West Weldon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7518 West Weldon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7518 West Weldon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7518 West Weldon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7518 West Weldon Avenue offer parking?
No, 7518 West Weldon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7518 West Weldon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7518 West Weldon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7518 West Weldon Avenue have a pool?
No, 7518 West Weldon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7518 West Weldon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7518 West Weldon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7518 West Weldon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7518 West Weldon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7518 West Weldon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7518 West Weldon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

