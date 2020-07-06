Rent Calculator
Home
Phoenix, AZ
7516 North 21st Avenue - 01
Last updated October 8 2019 at 4:55 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7516 North 21st Avenue - 01
7516 North 21st Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
7516 North 21st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Vista Income Estates
Amenities
on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with small back yard. Small add on room can be used for office or play room. Close to shopping and bus lines,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 have any available units?
7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 currently offering any rent specials?
7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 pet-friendly?
No, 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 offer parking?
No, 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 does not offer parking.
Does 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 have a pool?
No, 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 does not have a pool.
Does 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 have accessible units?
No, 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 does not have accessible units.
Does 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 does not have units with air conditioning.
