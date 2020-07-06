All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 8 2019 at 4:55 AM

7516 North 21st Avenue - 01

7516 North 21st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7516 North 21st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Vista Income Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with small back yard. Small add on room can be used for office or play room. Close to shopping and bus lines,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 have any available units?
7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 currently offering any rent specials?
7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 pet-friendly?
No, 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 offer parking?
No, 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 does not offer parking.
Does 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 have a pool?
No, 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 does not have a pool.
Does 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 have accessible units?
No, 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 does not have accessible units.
Does 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7516 North 21st Avenue - 01 does not have units with air conditioning.

