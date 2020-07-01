All apartments in Phoenix
Location

7502 S 30th Run, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7502 S 30th Run have any available units?
7502 S 30th Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7502 S 30th Run currently offering any rent specials?
7502 S 30th Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7502 S 30th Run pet-friendly?
No, 7502 S 30th Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7502 S 30th Run offer parking?
No, 7502 S 30th Run does not offer parking.
Does 7502 S 30th Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7502 S 30th Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7502 S 30th Run have a pool?
No, 7502 S 30th Run does not have a pool.
Does 7502 S 30th Run have accessible units?
No, 7502 S 30th Run does not have accessible units.
Does 7502 S 30th Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 7502 S 30th Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7502 S 30th Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 7502 S 30th Run does not have units with air conditioning.

