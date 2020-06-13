All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7420 W Crown King Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7420 W Crown King Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

7420 W Crown King Road

7420 West Crown King Road · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7420 West Crown King Road, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7420 W Crown King Road Phoenix AZ · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1525 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,525 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5761131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7420 W Crown King Road have any available units?
7420 W Crown King Road has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7420 W Crown King Road have?
Some of 7420 W Crown King Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7420 W Crown King Road currently offering any rent specials?
7420 W Crown King Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7420 W Crown King Road pet-friendly?
No, 7420 W Crown King Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7420 W Crown King Road offer parking?
Yes, 7420 W Crown King Road does offer parking.
Does 7420 W Crown King Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7420 W Crown King Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7420 W Crown King Road have a pool?
Yes, 7420 W Crown King Road has a pool.
Does 7420 W Crown King Road have accessible units?
No, 7420 W Crown King Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7420 W Crown King Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7420 W Crown King Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7420 W Crown King Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity