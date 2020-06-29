All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7418 West Saint Catherine Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7418 West Saint Catherine Avenue
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

7418 West Saint Catherine Avenue

7418 West St Catherine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7418 West St Catherine Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being made ready for you and will be available soon. Act quickly as most of our homes lease prior to available date. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7418 West Saint Catherine Avenue have any available units?
7418 West Saint Catherine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7418 West Saint Catherine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7418 West Saint Catherine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7418 West Saint Catherine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7418 West Saint Catherine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7418 West Saint Catherine Avenue offer parking?
No, 7418 West Saint Catherine Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7418 West Saint Catherine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7418 West Saint Catherine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7418 West Saint Catherine Avenue have a pool?
No, 7418 West Saint Catherine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7418 West Saint Catherine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7418 West Saint Catherine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7418 West Saint Catherine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7418 West Saint Catherine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7418 West Saint Catherine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7418 West Saint Catherine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Cobalt on 32nd Street
18350 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College