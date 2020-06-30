Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
741 E ROSEMONTE Drive
Last updated February 1 2020 at 5:49 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
741 E ROSEMONTE Drive
741 East Rosemonte Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
741 East Rosemonte Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 741 E ROSEMONTE Drive have any available units?
741 E ROSEMONTE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 741 E ROSEMONTE Drive have?
Some of 741 E ROSEMONTE Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 741 E ROSEMONTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
741 E ROSEMONTE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 E ROSEMONTE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 741 E ROSEMONTE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 741 E ROSEMONTE Drive offer parking?
No, 741 E ROSEMONTE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 741 E ROSEMONTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 E ROSEMONTE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 E ROSEMONTE Drive have a pool?
No, 741 E ROSEMONTE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 741 E ROSEMONTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 741 E ROSEMONTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 741 E ROSEMONTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 741 E ROSEMONTE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
