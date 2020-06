Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill

Amazing home with lots of space. 5 Bedroom 3 bath with a loft and a formal Dining area. Oversized Kitchen with a Kitchen island that opens up to the family room, and has a private courtyard. This home has lots of extra storage spaces and many build in areas for office space. Spacious master bedroom with a sitting area and a oversized closet. Backyard is perfect for entertaining with a Barbecue area and a covered Patio. Shows light and bright, great family home and in a great location.