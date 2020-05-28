All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 737 E DESERT Drive N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
737 E DESERT Drive N
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:45 AM

737 E DESERT Drive N

737 East Desert Drive North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

737 East Desert Drive North, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**An application has been accepted**This home is for the renter with the dream of owning their own home. Rent to own this remodeled home with $75 a month credit from each rent payment that will be applied toward the purchase of the home. Lease term is for 3 years and tenant has the option to renew for additional 1 year terms. Home may be purchased at anytime after the third year. This home will not last long! Tenant may also lease for 24 months at $1475 a month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 E DESERT Drive N have any available units?
737 E DESERT Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 E DESERT Drive N have?
Some of 737 E DESERT Drive N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 E DESERT Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
737 E DESERT Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 E DESERT Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 737 E DESERT Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 737 E DESERT Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 737 E DESERT Drive N offers parking.
Does 737 E DESERT Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 E DESERT Drive N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 E DESERT Drive N have a pool?
No, 737 E DESERT Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 737 E DESERT Drive N have accessible units?
No, 737 E DESERT Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 737 E DESERT Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 E DESERT Drive N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College