**An application has been accepted**This home is for the renter with the dream of owning their own home. Rent to own this remodeled home with $75 a month credit from each rent payment that will be applied toward the purchase of the home. Lease term is for 3 years and tenant has the option to renew for additional 1 year terms. Home may be purchased at anytime after the third year. This home will not last long! Tenant may also lease for 24 months at $1475 a month
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 737 E DESERT Drive N have any available units?
737 E DESERT Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 E DESERT Drive N have?
Some of 737 E DESERT Drive N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 E DESERT Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
737 E DESERT Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.