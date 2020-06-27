736 East Turney Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This One Bed One Bath located just a hop and skip to Downtown Phoenix near 7th St and Indian School on Turney near the Veteran Hospital.



Remodeled with liquid Concrete Floors Piano Black, Gas Stove for those who love to cook, large walk-in closet and plenty of parking. Rent Covers Water, sewer and Trash. Electric is paid by the applicant.



This unit won't last long, inquire today to schedule a showing or visit us at www.Taylorstmgmt.com to view all available units.



Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.