Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:39 PM

736 East Turney Avenue

736 East Turney Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1986503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

736 East Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This One Bed One Bath located just a hop and skip to Downtown Phoenix near 7th St and Indian School on Turney near the Veteran Hospital.

Remodeled with liquid Concrete Floors Piano Black, Gas Stove for those who love to cook, large walk-in closet and plenty of parking. Rent Covers Water, sewer and Trash. Electric is paid by the applicant.

This unit won't last long, inquire today to schedule a showing or visit us at www.Taylorstmgmt.com to view all available units.

Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 East Turney Avenue have any available units?
736 East Turney Avenue has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 736 East Turney Avenue have?
Some of 736 East Turney Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 East Turney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
736 East Turney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 East Turney Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 736 East Turney Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 736 East Turney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 736 East Turney Avenue offers parking.
Does 736 East Turney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 736 East Turney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 East Turney Avenue have a pool?
No, 736 East Turney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 736 East Turney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 736 East Turney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 736 East Turney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 736 East Turney Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
