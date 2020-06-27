736 East Turney Avenue

Amenities
This One Bed One Bath located just a hop and skip to Downtown Phoenix near 7th St and Indian School on Turney near the Veteran Hospital.
Remodeled with liquid Concrete Floors Piano Black, Gas Stove for those who love to cook, large walk-in closet and plenty of parking. Rent Covers Water, sewer and Trash. Electric is paid by the applicant.
This unit won't last long, inquire today to schedule a showing or visit us at www.Taylorstmgmt.com to view all available units.
Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.