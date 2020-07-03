All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 6 2020 at 10:36 PM

7359 N. 39th Ave.

7359 North 39th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7359 North 39th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Sungold

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HOME IS TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 03/31/2020

3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 Car Garage, Tile, Large Kitchen Area, Patio, Large Living Room and Large Bedrooms, Grass Landscape in Front Yard and Back with Auto Sprinklers

Major Crossroads: 35th and Glendale

Near: Metro Center, I-17 Fwy., Mariposa and la Pradera Park, Palo Verde Golf Course, Roadrunner Elm. School

Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.

Pets: Are permitted with an additional security deposit of $375.00. This is refundable.

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management
***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7359 N. 39th Ave. have any available units?
7359 N. 39th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7359 N. 39th Ave. have?
Some of 7359 N. 39th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7359 N. 39th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7359 N. 39th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7359 N. 39th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 7359 N. 39th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7359 N. 39th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 7359 N. 39th Ave. offers parking.
Does 7359 N. 39th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7359 N. 39th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7359 N. 39th Ave. have a pool?
No, 7359 N. 39th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7359 N. 39th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7359 N. 39th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7359 N. 39th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7359 N. 39th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

