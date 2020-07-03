7359 N. 39th Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

HOME IS TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 03/31/2020



3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 Car Garage, Tile, Large Kitchen Area, Patio, Large Living Room and Large Bedrooms, Grass Landscape in Front Yard and Back with Auto Sprinklers



Major Crossroads: 35th and Glendale



Near: Metro Center, I-17 Fwy., Mariposa and la Pradera Park, Palo Verde Golf Course, Roadrunner Elm. School



Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.



Pets: Are permitted with an additional security deposit of $375.00. This is refundable.



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



