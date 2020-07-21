Rent Calculator
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:22 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7355 W ALICIA Drive
7355 West Alicia Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7355 West Alicia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Meadows
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1905sf home. 4 bedrooms with loft, Master bedroom downstairs. 2.5 bathrooms. Brand new carpet. Walking distance to school. 5 minutes away from new Loop 202 and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7355 W ALICIA Drive have any available units?
7355 W ALICIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7355 W ALICIA Drive have?
Some of 7355 W ALICIA Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and carpet.
Amenities section
.
Is 7355 W ALICIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7355 W ALICIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7355 W ALICIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7355 W ALICIA Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 7355 W ALICIA Drive offer parking?
No, 7355 W ALICIA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7355 W ALICIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7355 W ALICIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7355 W ALICIA Drive have a pool?
No, 7355 W ALICIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7355 W ALICIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7355 W ALICIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7355 W ALICIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7355 W ALICIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
