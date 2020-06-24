All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:53 AM

7333 W Darrow St

7333 West Darrow Street · No Longer Available
Location

7333 West Darrow Street, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous home in great location! Corner lot home, nice curb appeal with 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms. PERFECT WAY TO ENTER THIS GREAT FLOWING FLOOR-PLAN THAT FEATURES OPEN KITCHEN,WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Home has energy efficient gas heat and hot water heater. The rest of home has tile flooring, great lighting and amazing kitchen that has plenty of room for entertaining! Backyard has nice green grass and lots of room for the family. Bi Weekly landscaping included in the rent. Very nice well maintained community. Lots to do and amazing location!

SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION ONLINE AT: http://futurehomesrealtyllc.propertyware.com/index.html

OR CALL: 623-223-9978

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7333 W Darrow St have any available units?
7333 W Darrow St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7333 W Darrow St have?
Some of 7333 W Darrow St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7333 W Darrow St currently offering any rent specials?
7333 W Darrow St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7333 W Darrow St pet-friendly?
No, 7333 W Darrow St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7333 W Darrow St offer parking?
No, 7333 W Darrow St does not offer parking.
Does 7333 W Darrow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7333 W Darrow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7333 W Darrow St have a pool?
No, 7333 W Darrow St does not have a pool.
Does 7333 W Darrow St have accessible units?
No, 7333 W Darrow St does not have accessible units.
Does 7333 W Darrow St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7333 W Darrow St has units with dishwashers.
