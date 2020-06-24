7333 W Darrow St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous home in great location! Corner lot home, nice curb appeal with 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms. PERFECT WAY TO ENTER THIS GREAT FLOWING FLOOR-PLAN THAT FEATURES OPEN KITCHEN,WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Home has energy efficient gas heat and hot water heater. The rest of home has tile flooring, great lighting and amazing kitchen that has plenty of room for entertaining! Backyard has nice green grass and lots of room for the family. Bi Weekly landscaping included in the rent. Very nice well maintained community. Lots to do and amazing location!



