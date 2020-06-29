Rent Calculator
Phoenix, AZ
7324 N 33RD Avenue
Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:46 AM
7324 N 33RD Avenue
7324 North 33rd Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
7324 North 33rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Northview Acres
Amenities
w/d hookup
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bed 1 bath apartment and ready for new tenants. Well planned floor plan with nice size bedrooms,and laundry hookups in the unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7324 N 33RD Avenue have any available units?
7324 N 33RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7324 N 33RD Avenue have?
Some of 7324 N 33RD Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7324 N 33RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7324 N 33RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7324 N 33RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7324 N 33RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 7324 N 33RD Avenue offer parking?
No, 7324 N 33RD Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7324 N 33RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7324 N 33RD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7324 N 33RD Avenue have a pool?
No, 7324 N 33RD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7324 N 33RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7324 N 33RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7324 N 33RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7324 N 33RD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
