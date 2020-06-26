Rent Calculator
Phoenix, AZ
/
7319 N 16TH Place
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7319 N 16TH Place
7319 North 16th Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
7319 North 16th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7319 N 16TH Place have any available units?
7319 N 16TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7319 N 16TH Place have?
Some of 7319 N 16TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 7319 N 16TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
7319 N 16TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7319 N 16TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 7319 N 16TH Place is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 7319 N 16TH Place offer parking?
No, 7319 N 16TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 7319 N 16TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7319 N 16TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7319 N 16TH Place have a pool?
No, 7319 N 16TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 7319 N 16TH Place have accessible units?
No, 7319 N 16TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7319 N 16TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7319 N 16TH Place has units with dishwashers.
