Phoenix, AZ
7319 N 16TH Place
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:23 AM

7319 N 16TH Place

7319 North 16th Place · No Longer Available
Location

7319 North 16th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7319 N 16TH Place have any available units?
7319 N 16TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7319 N 16TH Place have?
Some of 7319 N 16TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7319 N 16TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
7319 N 16TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7319 N 16TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 7319 N 16TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7319 N 16TH Place offer parking?
No, 7319 N 16TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 7319 N 16TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7319 N 16TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7319 N 16TH Place have a pool?
No, 7319 N 16TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 7319 N 16TH Place have accessible units?
No, 7319 N 16TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7319 N 16TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7319 N 16TH Place has units with dishwashers.
