7313 South 17th Drive
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:55 PM

7313 South 17th Drive

7313 South 17th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7313 South 17th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Now offering 1/2-month free!

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recess lighting and lots of cabinet space! The master suite includes a private bath with dual vanity sinks and large walk-in closet! Relax by the pool and future club house. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7313 South 17th Drive have any available units?
7313 South 17th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7313 South 17th Drive have?
Some of 7313 South 17th Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7313 South 17th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7313 South 17th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7313 South 17th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7313 South 17th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7313 South 17th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7313 South 17th Drive offers parking.
Does 7313 South 17th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7313 South 17th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7313 South 17th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7313 South 17th Drive has a pool.
Does 7313 South 17th Drive have accessible units?
No, 7313 South 17th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7313 South 17th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7313 South 17th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

