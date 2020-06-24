All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7310 W Saint Charles Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7310 W Saint Charles Avenue
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

7310 W Saint Charles Avenue

7310 West St Charles Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7310 West St Charles Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,620 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5688154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7310 W Saint Charles Avenue have any available units?
7310 W Saint Charles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7310 W Saint Charles Avenue have?
Some of 7310 W Saint Charles Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7310 W Saint Charles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7310 W Saint Charles Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7310 W Saint Charles Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7310 W Saint Charles Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7310 W Saint Charles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7310 W Saint Charles Avenue offers parking.
Does 7310 W Saint Charles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7310 W Saint Charles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7310 W Saint Charles Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7310 W Saint Charles Avenue has a pool.
Does 7310 W Saint Charles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7310 W Saint Charles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7310 W Saint Charles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7310 W Saint Charles Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College