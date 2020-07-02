All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7309 South 17th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7309 South 17th Drive
Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:54 PM

7309 South 17th Drive

7309 South 17th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7309 South 17th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now offering 1/2-month free!

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recess lighting and lots of cabinet space! The master suite includes a private bath with dual vanity sinks and large walk-in closet! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7309 South 17th Drive have any available units?
7309 South 17th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7309 South 17th Drive have?
Some of 7309 South 17th Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7309 South 17th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7309 South 17th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7309 South 17th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7309 South 17th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7309 South 17th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7309 South 17th Drive offers parking.
Does 7309 South 17th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7309 South 17th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7309 South 17th Drive have a pool?
No, 7309 South 17th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7309 South 17th Drive have accessible units?
No, 7309 South 17th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7309 South 17th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7309 South 17th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College