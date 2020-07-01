All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7307 West Turney Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7307 West Turney Avenue
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:14 AM

7307 West Turney Avenue

7307 West Turney Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7307 West Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This Main Street Renewal home is currently being made ready for you and will be available soon. Act quickly as most of our homes lease prior to available date. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7307 West Turney Avenue have any available units?
7307 West Turney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7307 West Turney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7307 West Turney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7307 West Turney Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7307 West Turney Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7307 West Turney Avenue offer parking?
No, 7307 West Turney Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7307 West Turney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7307 West Turney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7307 West Turney Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7307 West Turney Avenue has a pool.
Does 7307 West Turney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7307 West Turney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7307 West Turney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7307 West Turney Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7307 West Turney Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7307 West Turney Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College