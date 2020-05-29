7305 South 17th Drive

Amenities
Now offering 1/2-month free!
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recess lighting and lots of cabinet space! The master suite includes a private bath with dual vanity sinks and large walk-in closet! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.