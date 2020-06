729 E MORELAND Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

WELCOME HOME TO THIS CHARMING 100+ YEAR OLD HISTORICAL HOME W/ BRAND NEW FINISHES IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN PHX. COMPLETELY REMODELED FEATURING THE LATEST ARCHITECTURAL TRENDS. THIS IS THE CLOSEST HISTORICAL DISTRICT TO DOWNTOWN PHX. WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO GALLO BLANCO, WELCOME DINER, BANNER GOOD SAM, 7TH ST, & THE DOWNTOWN CAMPUSES OF ASU & UofA. BRAND NEW STAINED CONCRETE FLOORING, WHITE/SHAKER CABINETRY, & MARBLE COUNTERS. STATE OF THE ART STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. LUXURY LIVING WITHOUT ALL THE HASSLES OF A DOWNTOWN HIGH RISE. OPEN CONCEPT LIVING AREA & A LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH A HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. GORGEOUS TILED SHOWER. LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. NEW A/C TOO! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS MUST SEE! $200 ADMIN FEE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING