All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 728 W TOPEKA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
728 W TOPEKA Drive
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:14 PM

728 W TOPEKA Drive

728 West Topeka Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

728 West Topeka Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This Phoenix home has new carpet in all bedrooms, fresh painted walls, wood laminate flooring in livingroom, kitchen and hallways. Covered back patio, with an open living room/dinning room kitchen area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 W TOPEKA Drive have any available units?
728 W TOPEKA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 728 W TOPEKA Drive have?
Some of 728 W TOPEKA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 W TOPEKA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
728 W TOPEKA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 W TOPEKA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 728 W TOPEKA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 728 W TOPEKA Drive offer parking?
No, 728 W TOPEKA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 728 W TOPEKA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 W TOPEKA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 W TOPEKA Drive have a pool?
No, 728 W TOPEKA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 728 W TOPEKA Drive have accessible units?
No, 728 W TOPEKA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 728 W TOPEKA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 728 W TOPEKA Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College