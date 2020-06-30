This Phoenix home has new carpet in all bedrooms, fresh painted walls, wood laminate flooring in livingroom, kitchen and hallways. Covered back patio, with an open living room/dinning room kitchen area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 728 W TOPEKA Drive have any available units?
728 W TOPEKA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 728 W TOPEKA Drive have?
Some of 728 W TOPEKA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 W TOPEKA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
728 W TOPEKA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.