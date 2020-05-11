Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 726 E MOBILE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
726 E MOBILE Lane
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:25 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
726 E MOBILE Lane
726 East Mobile Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
726 East Mobile Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Amenities
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
**APPROVED APPLICATIONS** This freshly painted 3 bedroom 1 bath South Phoenix bungalow has all kitchen appliances, tile flooring throughout, a private side yard and off street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 726 E MOBILE Lane have any available units?
726 E MOBILE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 726 E MOBILE Lane have?
Some of 726 E MOBILE Lane's amenities include parking, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 726 E MOBILE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
726 E MOBILE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 E MOBILE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 726 E MOBILE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 726 E MOBILE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 726 E MOBILE Lane offers parking.
Does 726 E MOBILE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 E MOBILE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 E MOBILE Lane have a pool?
No, 726 E MOBILE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 726 E MOBILE Lane have accessible units?
No, 726 E MOBILE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 726 E MOBILE Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 E MOBILE Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College