Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

In the heart of Roosevelt district. Single family detached 2 bedroom house with private FENCED in YARDS and parking!! Perfect with folks with pets and need a yard, but not the cost of a 3 bedroom house. BRAND new renovation with all the bells and whistles. Quartz countertops, large island kitchen with Stainless appliances and in unit washer/dryer. Hurry. This one will not last.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.