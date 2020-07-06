All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:33 PM

725 W MALDONADO Road

725 West Maldonado Road · No Longer Available
Location

725 West Maldonado Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1584 Square foot 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom 2 Story Townhouse For Rent! Granite Countertops, Black Appliances, Tile and Newer Carpet. 2 Car Garage. Private Patio and Balcony off Master Bedroom. Call Today!, This will Go Fast!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 W MALDONADO Road have any available units?
725 W MALDONADO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 W MALDONADO Road have?
Some of 725 W MALDONADO Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 W MALDONADO Road currently offering any rent specials?
725 W MALDONADO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 W MALDONADO Road pet-friendly?
No, 725 W MALDONADO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 725 W MALDONADO Road offer parking?
Yes, 725 W MALDONADO Road offers parking.
Does 725 W MALDONADO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 W MALDONADO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 W MALDONADO Road have a pool?
No, 725 W MALDONADO Road does not have a pool.
Does 725 W MALDONADO Road have accessible units?
No, 725 W MALDONADO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 725 W MALDONADO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 W MALDONADO Road has units with dishwashers.

