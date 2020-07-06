1584 Square foot 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom 2 Story Townhouse For Rent! Granite Countertops, Black Appliances, Tile and Newer Carpet. 2 Car Garage. Private Patio and Balcony off Master Bedroom. Call Today!, This will Go Fast!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 725 W MALDONADO Road have any available units?
725 W MALDONADO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 W MALDONADO Road have?
Some of 725 W MALDONADO Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 W MALDONADO Road currently offering any rent specials?
725 W MALDONADO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.